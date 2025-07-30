The winner of last week's Annuity Lottery 720+ said his win was forecast by a Buddhist monk, who said that the winner would run into considerable wealth in August.

Dong Hang Lottery, the operator of the Annuity Lottery and Korean Lotto, revealed the story of the winner for the 273rd edition of the weekly lottery. As the name suggests, the jackpot payout for the Annuity lottery is sent to the winner in monthly payments, dividing up the winning sum over 20 years.

The winner, whose identity is withheld, bought the winning ticket from a convenience store in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. He won both first and second place for a combined 2.16 billion won ($1.56 million).

"Earlier this year, a monk told me my fate is to have wealth in August. Now that his prediction has come true, I am just thankful and amazed," the winner said. With his winnings, the winner plans to pay off his debts and go on a trip to Europe.