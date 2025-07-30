SINGAPORE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydroleap, a pioneering company in sustainable water treatment technologies, has successfully raised an additional USD 4.75 million in its latest funding round from strategic investors including EDBI, which operates under SG Growth Capital – the investment platform of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore, Antares Ventures and Woh Hup, bringing its total funding to nearly USD 12 million till date. This helps extend Hydroleap's solutions to more hyperscale data centres in the Asia-Pacific region and build teams in key markets. This also supports the company's continued development and deployment of advanced water treatment solutions for surging industries, including pharmaceutical, semiconductor and agrifood, where sustainable water management technologies are critical for operational efficiency and environmental impact.

This investment rallies strategic partners who recognise the economic and environmental potential of Hydroleap's technologies. EDBI, Antares Ventures and Woh Hup back Hydroleap's electrochemical solutions that enable industrial customers to become chemical-free, recycle their wastewater and reduce their energy consumption by 10%.

"This funding round, particularly with the backing of strategic and institutional investors, underscores strong confidence in Hydroleap's technologies," said Dr. Mohammad Sherafatmand, Founder and CEO of Hydroleap. "Critical infrastructure such as data centres, semiconductor and pharmaceutical facilities urgently require smarter, more sustainable water and energy management. This is where Hydroleap delivers solutions that drive both financial efficiency and environmental impact."

"Hydroleap delivers what industries across Asia Growth Markets increasingly need: efficient, scalable water treatment that's both commercially viable and sustainable," said Michael Gryseels, Founder and Managing Partner of Antares Ventures. "As demand grows across sectors like AI, semiconductors, and sustainable agrifood systems, their solution helps cities and infrastructures reduce resource use without compromising performance. AI isn't just about chips and software. It drives up needs for efficient energy and water-cooling management, and Hydroleap tackles that challenge head-on. Through our deep connectivity in the region, Hydroleap has been able to access critical industries in Asia and turn innovation into real-world results. We're proud to continue standing with them as long-term partners, alongside leading institutional investors committed to Asia's sustainable future."

"Investing in companies that drive sustainability is not only beneficial for the environment and financially compelling but also aligns with Woh Hup's commitment to pioneering innovative solutions in the built environment sector where our business primarily operates." said Austyn Yong, Director of Woh Hup. "Hydroleap has delivered promising results in enhancing energy and water efficiency across a range of asset types — particularly data centres — and we are proud to support them as they continue to expand across Asia."

About Hydroleap

Hydroleap, a Singapore-headquartered company, pioneers sustainable water and wastewater treatment through its proprietary electrochemical technologies. By redefining how industries manage water, energy, and chemical consumption, Hydroleap delivers innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient solutions that enhance operational performance while supporting environmental sustainability.

