Blackpink reached 100 million streams on Spotify with “Jump” and did so in 17 days, its label YG Entertainment said Tuesday.

It is the group’s 33rd song to hit the 100 million mark, and tied its own previous record for a single from a female K-pop act, with “Pink Venom.”

The new single was dropped on July 11 and stayed atop Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart for six days before claiming the No. 1 spot on its weekly chart.

It debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 28 and swept both its Global 200 and Global excl. US. In the second week, dated Aug. 2, “Jump” ranked No. 53 on the main songs chart.

In UK, it entered Official Singles Top 100 at No. 18, the highest position the foursome has reached.

Meanwhile, the group will begin touring Europe from Aug. 2, starting in Paris.