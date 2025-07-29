Kakao Bank CEO Yun Ho-young (center) poses with Sawako Kanetaka (left), Asia-Pacific hub lead at UNICEF, and Cho Mi-jin (right), secretary-general of UNICEF’s Korean Committee, during a signing ceremony in Seoul on Monday for a new global partnership focused on addressing climate risks for future generations.

Under the agreement, the three parties will jointly contribute $2 million over the next two years to support children and teenagers through climate-related projects across Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia.

Separately, Kakao Bank will contribute an additional $1 million annually to operate a global social contribution fund. (Kakao Bank)