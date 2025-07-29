2025 AI-Enhanced PowerPoint Tools Market Research Report: Baidu Wenku Tops 34M Monthly Visits, Doubles User Base

BEIJING, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu Wenku, launched by Baidu.Inc, its AI-powered tool for generating PowerPoint presentations has surpassed 34 million monthly visits, making it the most widely used globally and the market leader in China, according to the 2025 AI-Enhanced PowerPoint Tools Market Research Report, issued by Aurora Mobile's Moonfox Data. The platform now supports the creation of 20 million PowerPoint presentations annually for Chinese users through AI generation, with its user base doubling year-over-year—outpacing broader industry growth and reinforcing its position in what analysts describe as a market led by one dominant provider alongside several emerging competitors.

The report examined major AI-powered presentation tools and found that the overall market expanded by more than 50 percent year-over-year, with the number of providers also rising sharply. Baidu Wenku's offering was cited as leading in both technological capabilities and user adoption. According to the AI PowerPoint competency model developed by Moonfox Research Institute, Baidu Wenku outperformed competitors across six key criteria: input and output efficiency, content quality, visual presentation, user experience, innovation, and data integration. It was also rated highest in overall functionality and market penetration.

The report noted that as generative AI applications continue to gain traction, competition within the AI-powered presentation space has intensified. Baidu Wenku, drawing on its extensive content repository and search capabilities, delivers fully automated, high-quality PowerPoint presentations in minutes. It supports multimodal input and output and continues to refine its visual presentation, dynamic effects, and text generation features to meet the needs of a broad range of users.

Baidu Wenku introduced its AI PowerPoint feature in 2023, positioning it as the first end-to-end solution covering content retrieval, generation, editing, formatting, and summarization. Over the past two years, the company has made broad improvements in text accuracy, data visualization, design quality, and interactivity, enhancing output in content depth, logical structure, consistency, and usability. It also introduced templates that elevate basic presentations into master-level quality.

As a comprehensive AI-enabled content platform, Baidu Wenku, positioned as a core productivity platform, reports 97 million monthly active users across its AI-powered services. In addition to its AI-powered presentation and document generation features, the platform offers a wide range of capabilities, including AI-generated animation, web search, contract drafting, comics, and fiction.