A firefighter with nearly 30 years of experience recently extinguished a fire at a restaurant he was visiting while on vacation.

Fire Capt. Gwon Chan-ju of the Pocheon Fire Station was leaving a restaurant in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, at around 8 p.m. on Saturday when he heard a popping noise and saw smoke coming from the building, according to local media reports.

He immediately reported the fire to the 119 emergency services before picking up a fire extinguisher to contain the flames. Gwon also told the restaurant to cut the power and to evacuate everyone to prevent casualties.

Due to Gwon's quick thinking and the help of firefighters who arrived at the scene, the fire was put out without significant damage, according to rescue officials.

Capt. Gwon, who has served since 1997, said he was glad no one was hurt. "I will do my best to protect the safety of the people, no matter what situation I'm in," he was quoted as saying.