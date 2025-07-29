A woman in her 20s was severely injured in a stabbing attack in Ulsan on Monday, after which the attacker tried to escape by car but was thwarted by the collective effort of people at the scene.

The suspect, in his 30s, is currently under investigation by the Ulsan Bukbu Police Station for the attack, which took place at a hospital parking lot at around 3:38 p.m. on Monday.

The victim sustained severe injuries and had yet to regain consciousness as of Tuesday morning.

A group of people at the scene stopped the suspect by blocking his vehicle as he tried to escape. Some then used a fire extinguisher to break the windows and overpower him.

He was arrested by police officers who arrived shortly after the attack.

The police are investigating the motive for the brutal attack. They are also reviewing whether to officially commend those who aided the arrest.