Posco Group is investing in workforce excellence through its “Master Artisan” system, which recognizes outstanding technical professionals and passes down field expertise to the next generation, the Korean steel giant said Tuesday.

Established in 2015, the system selects employees with world-class technical skills and exemplary character to enhance the prestige of technical positions and promote the development and transmission of steelmaking technologies.

Artisans are evaluated not only on technical prowess but also on their contributions to the company and their integrity.

Honorees receive a special promotion, financial rewards, paid leave and post-retirement opportunities as technical consultants to mentor junior staff.

Shin Jae-seok, head of Rolling Equipment Department 2 at Posco’s steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, was named this year’s master artisan on July 16.

Since joining the company in 1987, Shin has earned recognition for his exceptional capabilities in high-precision cold rolling technology to improve facility reliability, productivity and quality.

To date, Posco has named 29 master artisans across the production, equipment, research and safety domains.

The master artisans' achievements are permanently inscribed in the group’s Hall of Honor alongside founding members and former CEOs.

Posco Group plans to foster pride among its workforce and cultivate top-tier technical talent through such initiatives, advancing its vision of becoming a world-class enterprise.