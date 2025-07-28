The Honorary Consulate Office of Trinidad and Tobago to the Republic of Korea celebrated 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations in Seoul on Wednesday, with key officials and members of the Trinidad and Tobago diaspora in attendance.

The event also honored the longstanding service of Honorary Consul Choi Seung-woong, who has served since the consulate’s opening in 1993. Choi reflected on several key milestones, including the inaugural ceremony attended by Miss World 1993, Caribbean support for Korea’s bids to host the 2002 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 Yeosu Expo, as well as numerous cultural and trade exchanges.

He also introduced Ko Shin, CEO of NAI Korea, as the Honorary Consul Candidate for Gyeonggi Province. She will work under Choi’s mentorship to ensure continuity of support and cooperation.