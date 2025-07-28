South Korea has successfully deployed its enhanced air defense system capable of striking down ballistic targets, the state arms procurement agency said Monday.

The first batch of the new Cheongung-II system, upgraded from the Cheongung-I, has been successfully deployed to the South Korean military and is projected to be fully installed and in operation by 2027, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The upgraded system is effective against both aircraft and ballistic targets and is designed to intercept incoming missiles at altitudes of 15 kilometers and ranges of 40 km. It is equipped with a high-performance multi-function radar and improved interceptor missiles.

The new system is also known as M-SAM 2 to distinguish it from Cheongung-I, the first locally developed surface-to-air missile system in South Korea.

The Cheongung-I system focuses on striking a hostile aircraft at an altitude of up to 40 kilometers.

DAPA said that a total of 645 billion won ($467 million) was invested in the project to upgrade the air defense system. The upgrade project helped them to significantly save costs, compared to deploying new air defense systems, the agency noted.

In 2024, South Korea exported 10 Cheongung-II missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia under a $3.2-billion deal.

The Cheongung-II system has been previously sold and exported to the United Arab Emirates in 2022 under a separate $3.5 billion deal.