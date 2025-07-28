A former member of the Gyeonggi provincial assembly was found dead Monday amid an investigation into his alleged ties to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, police said.

Choi Ho was found dead on a hill in Pyeongtaek, 75 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 3 a.m., about an hour after his family reported him missing.

Police said they believe he left his home around 5 p.m. Sunday and took his own life. No suicide note was found.

Choi won the nomination of the then ruling People Power Party to run for mayor of Pyeongtaek in the June 2022 local elections.

Prosecutors have been investigating suspicions then President Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, pushed for his nomination. (Yonhap)