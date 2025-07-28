Taemin of SHINee uploaded a poster for his upcoming solo tour in Japan, via agency Big Planet Made Entertainment on Sunday.

The poster showed carmine red fabric billowing over a figure’s head, hinting at the mysterious and enchanting ambience of the "Veil" tour.

The artist is set to go live 11 times at arenas in five regions across the country: Kanagawa, Saga, Shizuoka, Chiba and Hyogo. The arena tour will begin on Sept. 13 and run until Dec. 25.

His most recent live shows in Japan were the two dates in Kobe in April for his solo world tour “Ephemeral Gaze,” which he brought to a close with a two-day encore in Seoul in April.

Meanwhile, he will host fan meetings in Seoul on Aug. 16 and 17, and celebrate his birthday with fans.