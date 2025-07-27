Hyundai Steel returned to profit in the second quarter of 2025, posting an operating income of 101.8 billion won ($73.6 million) and a net profit of 37.4 billion won.

The company’s consolidated sales for the quarter reached 5.94 trillion won, a 6.9 percent increase from the previous quarter. The rebound was driven by higher product sales, falling raw material costs and improved performance from subsidiaries, according to its regulatory filing last week.

Despite weak global steel demand in the first half of the year, Hyundai Steel expects a gradual improvement in the second half, supported by production cuts in China and economic stimulus measures.

The company also anticipates a decline in the volume of low-priced imported steel and government-led economic recovery efforts to boost domestic performance.

To maintain profitability, Hyundai Steel is investing in a hybrid electric furnace-blast furnace production process and expanding its portfolio of high-value-added steel products. The company aims to begin mass production of low-carbon steel in early 2026, helping to secure new customers and enhance global competitiveness.

Additionally, Hyundai Steel is increasing its production of third-generation automotive steel sheets and expanding its marketing toward global automakers, especially in Europe.

A Hyundai Steel spokesperson stated, “We will respond swiftly to market changes by strengthening our high-value product lineup and investing in future-ready processes.”