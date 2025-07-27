Hana Financial Group, a major banking group in South Korea, signed a partnership deal with the Korea AI Software Industry Association to help accelerate the growth of local artificial intelligence companies.

The agreement was formalized at a ceremony on Friday, attended by Hana Financial CEO Ham Young-joo and KOSA Chair Joh Joon-hee.

KOSA is a government-certified non-profit organization that supports Korea’s AI and software sectors through industry collaboration, policy advocacy, talent development and global expansion. It represents over 10,000 local member companies.

Under the deal, Hana will offer a range of financial and non-financial services through its subsidiaries to promising AI software firms and ESG-leading companies recommended by KOSA. Support includes investments, preferential rates on interest and foreign exchange, as well as capital market services, such as financial structuring, securities brokerage, market listing advisory and consulting on management and business succession.

The two sides also plan to cooperate on AI adoption across industries, including joint research projects and development of AI models, co-investment in startups and expertise-nurturing initiatives.

Marking the new partnership, Hana CEO Ham said, “We hope our collaboration with KOSA serves as a breakthrough in advancing Korea’s AI industry.” He added, “We’re committed to serving as a trusted partner to AI and software companies — the future leaders of our economy — as they pursue sustainable growth.”

KOSA Chair Joh added, “Hana’s robust financial infrastructure and global network, combined with KOSA’s industry expertise, will significantly support corporate growth and the implementation of ESG management.”