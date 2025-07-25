Korean stem cell research company Miracell has introduced the nation’s first generative AI-powered voice consultation system designed for medical institutions. Co-developed with Europe-based Vee, a Warsaw-listed AI company, the solution marks a major shift in healthcare automation.

The company said Monday it has secured exclusive distribution rights for Vee’s AI solution across Asia and is working closely with Vee Korea to customize the system for local hospitals.

Unlike traditional rule-based ARS systems, the new AI tool uses natural language processing to deliver 24-hour conversational support, handling appointment scheduling, billing inquiries, patient reminders and general questions.

The system is particularly effective during nights and weekends, when staffing is limited. It integrates with hospital customer relationship management systems and supports both inbound and outbound calls.

Hospitals can trial the solution free for one month, lowering the adoption barrier.

“Generative AI can dramatically improve service quality in medical care,” said Shin Hyun-soon, CEO of Miracell. “This isn’t just an upgrade — it’s a survival strategy for the health care sector.”

Vee provides the underlying large language model engine, customized for Korean language and clinical context. A future version will link with Miracell’s Celldoc platform, integrating patient consultations, appointments, and treatment records into a single interface.

By combining its stem cell expertise with cutting-edge AI, Miracell aims to set a new standard in the health care industry.

“We’re starting with clinics already using Smart-MCell,” a Miracell spokesperson said. “But this is just the beginning. With AI, we hope to bring patients and caregivers even closer, and open the door to a more responsive, intelligent health care experience.”