Korean private equity fund Hahn & Company said Friday that it has donated 2 billion won ($1.4 million) to support recovery efforts in areas severely damaged from the recent heavy rainfall.

The donation was made in partnership with 13 of its portfolio companies and delivered to disaster relief organization Hope Bridge. The funds will be used to provide emergency supplies to flood victims and assist with the restoration of damaged communities.

Participating companies include Namyang Dairy Products, Korean Air C&D Service, Lahan Hotel, Cynosure Lutronic, Solmics, Ssangyong C&E, H-Line Shipping, SK Enpulse, K Car, Coavis, SK Microworks, SK Specialty, and SK Shipping.

Hahn & Company plans to continue its efforts to participate in national relief, emphasizing its commitment to social responsibility.

“We offer our deepest concerns to those affected by this unexpected disaster. We hope this donation provides some comfort and helps communities return to their daily lives as soon as possible,” the firm said in a statement.