Samsung Electronics on Friday began sales of its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 — along with the Galaxy Watch8 series in Korea.

The new foldable phones garnered record-breaking domestic preorders, reaching 1.04 million units during the seven-day preorder period that ended Monday.

The figure surpasses the previous record held by the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 models by 20,000 units, marking the highest preorder sales in the history of Galaxy foldables.

Compared to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 models, which sold 910,000 units in preorders, this year’s preorder volume rose by about 14.29 percent.

The sales proportion between the two models stood at 6-to-4 in favor of the Z Fold7, marking the first time since the launch of the Galaxy foldable lineup in 2019 that the Fold has outsold the Flip in preorders.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldable to date, measuring just 8.9 millimeters when folded and 4.2 millimeters when unfolded, with a weight of 215 grams.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 enhances portability and usability with its compact, one-hand-friendly size and a 4.1-inch cover display featuring ultra-slim 1.25mm bezels.

The Galaxy Watch8 series also features notable upgrades, including the dynamic lug system designed for enhanced wrist movement, an upgraded running coach and a vascular stress monitoring function during sleep.

The tech giant said that more than half of the customers who purchased the new foldables on Samsung’s official online store were in their teens, 20s and 30s, highlighting growing popularity among younger consumers.

“The Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 represent the culmination of our foldable technology with their most refined, slim form factors yet,” a Samsung Electronics official said.

“We invite users to experience the next leap in design and performance through our strengthened Galaxy ecosystem.”