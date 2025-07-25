These lovely heart-shaped seolgi use natural powders to give them pastel hues and are filled with sweet strawberry jam. The small size makes it perfect for one bite, and it is also ideal for gifting.

Try this recipe by Jjilae.

Jjilae is a digital creator specializing in traditional Korean desserts. Find more recipes on the YouTube channel Jjilae.

Source: "Jjille’s Classic Tteok House" by Beak Yoona (Sidaein)

Ingredients:

150 grams wet rice flour

50 grams wet glutinous rice flour

2 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon beet powder

1/8 teaspoon gardenia powder

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin powder

1/4 teaspoon matcha powder

2 tablespoons sugar

40 grams strawberry jam

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, add rice flour, glutinous rice flour and water, then rub them together with your hands to allow the flour to absorb the moisture.

Sift the flour mixture once through a fine sieve.

Divide the flour mixture into four bowls. In each bowl, add the specified amount of beet powder, gardenia powder, pumpkin powder and matcha powder, and sift again. Then add 1/2 tablespoon of sugar to each bowl and mix.

Fill each mold halfway with the rice flour mixture, gently pressing in the center to create a slight indentation, then add the strawberry jam.

Fill the remaining space in each mold with the remaining rice flour mixture, smoothing the surface with a scraper. Place the molds in a steamer, and steam over high heat for 20 minutes once the water starts boiling. After steaming, let the seolgi cool in the mold with the lid closed, then remove it from the mold to finish.

Storage:

Store at room temperature for one day, or freeze for up to one month.