KB Financial Group posted a cumulative net profit of roughly 3.4 trillion won ($2.5 billion) in the first two quarters, setting a new high for its half-year performance.

The finance giant announced its earnings Thursday, reporting record-high results for both the half-year and the quarter. It logged a net profit of 3.44 trillion won in the first half of 2025, marking a 23.8 percent increase on-year. The second-quarter net profit also rose by 2.4 percent to 1.74 trillion won on-year.

KB Financial attributed the strong earnings to an increase in non-interest income and recovery in non-operating income as the firm shook off the losses from its sales of Hong Kong index-tied equity-linked securities from last year.

The finance giant further highlighted its net commission income — a figure that underscores the group’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams beyond interest income — stood at 1.03 trillion won in the second quarter, surpassing the 1 trillion won mark for the first time.

By subsidiary, KB Kookmin Bank, the group’s key affiliate, posted a net profit of 2.19 trillion won in the first half, sharply surging 45.3 percent from the same period last year, largely due to shedding the concerns over its Hong Kong ELS losses.

On the same day, KB Financial announced a cash dividend of 920 won per share and a share buyback and cancellation plan worth 850 billion won. Under the plan, the total amount of shareholder return for this year is expected to surpass 3 trillion won.

“This year’s total shareholder return is expected to reach 3.01 trillion won. The group is projected to deliver the highest total shareholder return ratio in its history,” KB Financial Group Chief Financial Officer Na Sang-rok said.

“We will continue to strengthen market trust through a consistent and differentiated shareholder return policy, backed by our industry-leading capital strength and stable profit-generating capability.”