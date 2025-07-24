Hyundai AutoEver, the vehicle software arm of Hyundai Motor Group, said Thursday that its automotive software platform, Mobilgene Classic 2.0, has achieved ASIL-D certification — the highest level of automotive safety integrity as defined by the International Organization for Standardization.

ASIL, or automotive safety integrity level, is a global standard that evaluates the functional safety of electrical and electronic systems in vehicles.

ASIL levels range from A to D, with D representing the most stringent requirements, signifying that the system is extremely unlikely to fail or cause accidents even in the event of malfunction, according to international certification body Det Norske Veritas.

Hyundai AutoEver had previously received ASIL-D certification for 8 modules of Mobilgene Classic 2.0 in 2021, and now it has secured certification for all 63 modules after four years of continued development.

Each module plays a vital role in functions such as data transmission, diagnostics and hardware communication, requiring its stable performance for the safety and reliability of the overall vehicle software system.

The company’s separate high-performance software platform, Mobilgene Adaptive, also received ASIL-D certification earlier this year.

“This certification reflects over 20 years of our expertise in in-house automotive software development,” said Hyundai AutoEver’s Software Platform Business Division Director Ryu Seok-moon. “We will continue to enhance our competitiveness in the software-defined vehicle era.”