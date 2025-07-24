Korea Medical Institute, which operates medical checkup centers across the country, announced Tuesday that it received official certification on July 15 from the World Health Organization’s Health Promoting Hospitals and Health Services network.

The WHO-HPH program, joined by more than 600 institutions in 30 countries, evaluates whether health care providers have systems that meet international standards for health promotion — going beyond medical treatment to include community wellness efforts.

The certification is valid through 2028. With it, KMI plans to expand its focus from managing the health of patients and staff to supporting health promotion in the broader community.

Its eight nationwide centers already provide free medical checkups for vulnerable groups, run public health campaigns and operate a volunteer group called the “KMI-rang Volunteer Corps.” Notable activities include plogging events from Seoul to Jeju Island and a tree-planting initiative in Mongolia’s Terelj National Park to support carbon neutrality.

“With the WHO-HPH certification, we will broaden the exchange of best practices in health promotion with domestic and international medical institutions, while expanding global access to our uniquely Korean medical check-up system,” Lee Kwang-bae, chairman of KMI, stated. “We are also committed to identifying sustainable health-promotion strategies for the benefit of local communities.”

Founded in 1985, KMI runs eight medical centers in Korea and has also launched a joint clinic in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.