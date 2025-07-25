Seoul Summer Beach

The 3rd annual Seoul Summer Beach festival is making waves at Gwanghwamun Square until Aug. 8, commemorating the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation with the theme “Dive into Liberation.” The free event transforms the urban plaza into a seasonal oasis with two 20-meter pools, two water slides and a kid-friendly sand playground. A relaxation zone offers shaded seating, while a 21-booth flea market and food trucks serve up summer essentials. Visitors must wear swimsuits and swim caps. In collaboration with private companies, the festival also hosts on-site giveaways and interactive experiences.

Sejong National Arboretum night opening

Sejong National Arboretum is welcoming visitors to its annual nighttime opening through Oct. 11 -- a chance to experience a romantic, illuminated garden.

This year’s event features enhanced lighting displays across key areas including the Four Seasons Greenhouse, Festival Plaza and the Korean Traditional Garden in Sejong. Weekend cultural events such as orchestra performances, traditional Korean music festivals, open-air cinema and immersive story-based shows will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is 2,500 won for adults, 2,000 won for teens and 1,500 won for children.

Lotus Cultural Festival at Semiwon

Semiwon’s Lotus Cultural Festival in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, celebrates the beauty of lotus and water lilies through Aug. 10.

Held in a water garden dedicated to ecological harmony, it features nighttime concerts, traditional performances, art exhibits and hands-on classes such as lotus tea-making.

Admission is 7,000 won for adults and 4,000 won for children, teens, seniors and groups.

Yangpyeong Catfish Whiskers Festival

The Yangpyeong Catfish Whiskers Festival in the village of Sumimaru in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, runs through Sept. 7.

Known for its clean water and presidential award-winning rural charm, the festival offers hands-on experiences such as fishing for catfish, fruit syrup-making, all-terrain vehicle rides and more. Visitors can enjoy bubble play zones, picnics and traditional meals like spicy fish stew.

Admission ranges from 19,000 won to 49,000 won, depending on activity packages.

Hwadam Forest Summer Hydrangea Festival

The Hwadam Forest Summer Hydrangea Festival in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, runs through Aug. 22, showcasing more than 70,000 hydrangeas across 100 varieties.

Set against lush greenery and cascading waterfalls, the 4,500-square-meter Hydrangea Garden is the centerpiece of the event, featuring mountain hydrangeas, mophead hydrangeas, oakleaf hydrangeas and more. The festival includes guided forest tours and hands-on programs like bonsai classes, moss terrarium crafting and insect observation.

General admission is 11,000 won for adults, 9,000 won for teens and seniors and 7,000 won for children.