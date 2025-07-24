A special counsel team on Thursday carried out a search and seizure operation at the residence of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, accused of involvement in impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt to impose martial law.

The team led by special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk, formed to investigate the Dec. 3 martial law debacle, sent investigators to raid Han’s residence in Seoul’s central Jongno-gu district in the morning.

Han is accused of adding his signature to the martial law decree, drafted by then-presidential secretary Kang Eui-gu, after martial law had already been declared to add legitimacy to the former president’s actions. The special counsel claimed that Han then ordered the destruction of the document, which was allegedly hastily drafted after Yoon’s surprise declaration. Han allegedly had the document destroyed to avoid “additional controversy” if it were discovered that the document was drafted after the declaration.

Article 82 of the Constitution states that “acts of the President under law shall be executed in writing, and such documents shall be countersigned by the Prime Minister and the members of the State Council concerned.” It adds “the same shall apply to military affairs.”

Han is also accused of lying in his testimony to the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly about his prior knowledge of Yoon’s martial law decree.

Han said that he was unaware of the existence of Yoon’s martial law declaration -- the version announced in Yoon's address to the nation -- until after the decree was lifted. He said he only discovered a copy in his pocket later and that he openly opposed Yoon’s plans to impose martial law at the time.

In contrast to Han’s claims, the special counsel team secured surveillance footage showing Han leaving the Cabinet meeting room at the presidential office, after Yoon presided over a legally irregular Cabinet meeting, with copies of the decree.

The raid came 22 days after Han was summoned and questioned by the special counsel team on July 2.

The special counsel plans to analyze the seized documents and files before deciding whether to summon Han again.