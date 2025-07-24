MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf speaks during a town hall meeting with employees at the insurer’s Korean headquarters Thursday in Seoul, marking his third visit to the country.

Khalaf reaffirmed the New York-based insurance group’s commitment to Korea, calling it a key market and the company’s fifth largest. “We see ourselves playing a pivotal role in helping our customers plan for the future, and we’ve built a highly professional team to deliver on these ambitions in Korea,” he said. (MetLife Korea)