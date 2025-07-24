SK Telecom announced Thursday that it has joined the Ministry of Science and ICT’s “AI Foundation Model” project, furthering its strategy to build independent artificial intelligence optimized for the Korean language.

Since 2018, SKT has focused on developing large language models tailored to Korean. It launched KoBERT, Korea’s first deep-learning language model, in 2019, followed by KoGPT2 and KoBART, contributing to the advancement of Korea’s AI ecosystem. These models have supported both customer-facing services and open-source collaboration.

The company’s proprietary A.X series, developed entirely from scratch, has been integrated into real-world services via its AI assistant platform “A.” A.X 1 focused on emotional conversation, A.X 2 introduced knowledge-based responses, and A.X 3.0 improved reasoning speed and performance. These models have powered features like call summarization and AI agents.

The latest version, A.X 4.0, enhances reasoning with external knowledge and employs continual pre-training, offering greater data security and improved Korean-language processing. It is already being used in SKT’s commercial services, including enhanced call summaries.

Notably, SKT also unveiled the A.X 3.1, with both standard (34 billion parameters) and lightweight (7 billion parameters) versions developed from scratch.