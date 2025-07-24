Wendy of Red Velvet is poised to make a comeback as a solo musician in September, according to a local media report on Thursday.

Her agency ASND confirmed the news, asking fans to keep their expectations high.

Wendy's latest solo endeavor was her second EP “Wish You Hell,” which came out in March 2024. The six-track set topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 21 regions as well as several music charts at home and abroad.

The upcoming EP will be her first effort since she left SM Entertainment in April and signed with ASND.

Separately, the singer participated in the original soundtrack for the Japanese adaptation of drama “Marry My Husband,” unveiled earlier in July. She sang “Blazing Steps” for the Amazon Prime Original based on a hit Korean webtoon of the same title.