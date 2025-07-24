Popular SBS drama to be turned into Japanese series, co-produced by Studio S and Japanese production house NTT Docomo Studio & Live

Studio S, the drama production arm of Seoul Broadcasting System, announced Thursday that it has officially kicked off production on the Japanese adaptation of its hit series “Stove League.”

More than a straightforward remake, the upcoming series will be co-produced by Studio S and Japanese production house NTT Docomo Studio & Live, marking a continued push into cross-border collaboration.

The original “Stove League,” which aired on SBS in 2019, follows Seung-soo (played by Namgung Min), who steps in as the general manager of a professional baseball team plagued by poor performance. Lauded for its fresh premise and realistic depiction of team rebuilding, the show struck a chord with viewers, ultimately peaking at a 20.8 percent viewership rating.

In the Japanese version, the role originally portrayed by Namgung will be played by Kazuya Kamenashi, a former member of the Japanese idol group Kat-Tun who has since built a career as an actor and sports commentator.

Ruto Toichiro, best known for helming the popular “Ossan’s Love” franchise, will direct the series.

“Given baseball’s nationwide popularity in Japan, there is growing attention on whether this remake, combined with Japan’s unique baseball culture and real-life context, will generate a passionate response comparable to that of the Korean original,” said an official from Studio S via a press release.

“We hope that strong Korean drama IPs like ‘Stove League’ will once again gain attention and achieve success in Japan,” said Studio S, adding the company also has plans to continue expanding joint production projects between Korea and Japan in the future.