Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s 2019 film “Parasite” has been named the best movie of the 21st century by The New York Times. The top 100 list was compiled based on votes from 500 directors, actors and film fans.

The Times praised “Parasite” as “delightful yet twisted, unsettling and shocking,” noting that it “tells the story of the haves and have-nots and offers a fierce critique of neo-liberalism.”

Two other Korean films also made the list: “Oldboy” (2005) by Park Chan-wook ranked 43rd, while Bong’s earlier film “Memories of Murder” (2005) placed 99th. Korean Canadian director Celine Song’s 2023 film “Past Lives” was also included at No. 86.