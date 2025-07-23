Hana Bank announced Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with HDC Hyundai Development Company to collaborate on senior-focused wellness residences and provide personalized asset management services for future residents.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday at HDC’s headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, aims to combine Hana Financial Group’s expertise in banking, securities and insurance with HDC’s real estate development capabilities to better serve Korea’s aging population.

This partnership marks Korea’s first case in which a bank has strategically joined a private rental wellness residence project.

The collaboration is expected to enhance financial security for older residents through services such as asset management, tax and inheritance planning, and trust-based deposit solutions.

It also includes lifestyle support, offering wellness programs within the community and access to benefits from Hana Bank and its affiliates.

“We have joined forces to offer financial planning and lifestyle care services for the second chapter of our senior customers’ lives,” said Hana Bank President Lee Ho-sung.

“We will work closely together to generate meaningful synergies and fulfill our role as a trusted partner for the senior generation.”

In 2023, Hana Financial Group launched its specialized brand for older adults, “Hana The Next,” to support aging populations with services spanning retirement planning, inheritance and health care.