12th season of 'Show Me the Money,' global rollouts of 'Physical: 100,' season 2 of 'Culinary Class Wars' confirmed for broadcast

Legendary Korean reality and competition series are making a comeback — with fresh casts, revamped formats and ambitious global editions in the pipeline.

Mnet confirmed on Monday that "Show Me the Money" will return for its 12th season.

The popular rap competition series, credited with catapulting Korean hip-hop back into the mainstream and launching the careers of breakout stars like Loco, Bobby and Basick, is set to begin production next month.

A recent teaser released on YouTube hints at the show’s comeback with imagery referencing the number 12, drawing parallels to the 12 months of the year, zodiac signs, and musical notes, under the tagline: “The world is completed by 12.”

The new season marks the show’s return after a three-year hiatus. Season 11 made headlines in 2022 with a record-breaking 30,000 applicants and a win by rapper Lee Young-ji, the first female champion in the show's history.

According to Mnet, casting for Season 12 is now underway.

Meanwhile, Netflix is doubling down on its hit competition series "Physical: 100," announcing a slate of international editions alongside the upcoming third season. Created by MBC producer Jang Ho-gi, the reality series, whose first season set record in 2023 as the first Korean series to top Netflix’s global non-English TV rankings, pits 100 contestants against each other in a series of physically demanding quests to determine the ultimate competitor.

Set to premiere later this year, the show's third season, titled "Physical: Asia," will be a region-wide showdown featuring national teams from across the continent. Among the confirmed participants is Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, who will represent the Philippines.

Netflix is aiming for a full-scale franchise rollout, with the platform announcing on July 16 that "Physical: 100 USA" has been confirmed for production. The US edition will feature 100 contestants, including athletes, fitness professionals and military personnel, from across North America. Netflix has also announced that a European version of the program is in development.

Also returning is the fan-favorite culinary survival show "Culinary Class Wars," with season 2 set to stream on Netflix in the latter half of the year. The series topped Netflix’s non-English TV chart following its debut and recently took home best entertainment program honors at the Blue Dragon Series Awards, held Friday.

Although filming for season two has been complete, specific details, including the new season's theme, cast and filming schedule, remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, speculation has been swirling around the possible return of celebrity judge and food mogul Paik Jong-won, who has recently come under scrutiny for a series of controversies.

Paik has faced public criticism following accusations of workplace misconduct and food regulation violations, including allegations of mislabeling the country of origin on food products. A former MBC producer also accused Paik of disruptive behavior during the production of "My Little Television."

Netflix has confirmed that season 2 of Culinary Class Wars will premiere later this year as planned, but declined to comment on whether Paik will return.