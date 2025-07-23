KT, a major South Korean telecommunications provider, announced Wednesday that it has signed a 19.5 billion won ($14.1 million) contract with the National Police Agency to supply body cameras for police officers and build out digital public safety infrastructure.

Over the next five years, KT will distribute approximately 14,000 body cameras to police officers working at precincts and patrol stations nationwide. This marks the first deployment of body cams, since they were officially designated as standard police equipment following a 2024 revision to the Police Officers Duty Act.

As part of the project, KT will also develop an AI-powered Digital Evidence Management System. The system will support digital evidence collection by digitizing crime scenes, automatically identifying and anonymizing sensitive information, assisting investigations through AI analysis, and enabling wireless transmission of footage while preserving the original files.

The company also won a related contract to supply smartphones and tablets to patrol vehicles, integrating them with the 112 emergency response system. The dual projects are expected to accelerate Korea’s digital transformation in public safety.

“This project is a major milestone in the digital transformation of Korea’s public safety system,” said Yoo Yong-kyu, head of KT’s Enterprise Public Sector Division. “KT will continue to support public security through AI-powered technology and innovation.”