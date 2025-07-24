2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Clarington Bank said that the profit information listed in its annual financial statement was both inaccurate ------- incomplete.

(A) or

(B) but

(C) and

(D) so

해석

Clarington 은행은 연간 재무제표에 기입된 수익 정보가 부정확하고 불완전하다고 말했다.

해설

상관접속사 채우기 문제

both와 함께 상관접속사를 이루는 (C) and가 정답이다. 참고로 상관접속사 both A and B(A와 B 모두)가 형용사(inaccurate)와 형용사(incomplete)를 연결하고 있음을 알아둔다.

어휘

profit 수익, 이익 list 기입히다, 기재하다 annual 연간의, 연례의

financial statement 재무제표 inaccurate 부정확한 incomplete 불완전한, 불충분한

2. Banking Web sites must reassure their customers that their personal information is ------- stored online.

(A) sharply

(B) securely

(C) slowly

(D) punctually

해석

은행 웹사이트들은 고객들에게 그들의 개인정보가 온라인에 안전하게 저장됨을 안심시켜야 한다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘은행 웹사이트들은 고객들에게 그들의 개인정보가 온라인에 안전하게 저장됨을 안심시켜야 한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘안전하게’라는 뜻의 부사 (B) securely가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) sharply는 ‘날카롭게, 급격하게’, (C) slowly는 ‘천천히’, (D) punctually는 ‘시간대로, 정각에’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

reassure 안심시키다 personal 개인의, 사적인 store 저장하다

3. The members of an advertising association ------- next week to discuss efficient methods of marketing.

(A) convened

(B) have convened

(C) had been convening

(D) will convene

해석

광고 협회 회원들은 효과적인 마케팅 방법을 논의하기 위해 다음 주에 모일 것이다.

해설

올바른 시제의 동사 채우기 문제

문장에 미래 표현(next week)이 있으므로 미래 시제 (D) will convene이 정답이다.

어휘

advertising 광고 association 협회, 연합 efficient 효과적인, 효율적인 method 방법, 수단

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(C) / (B) / (D)

