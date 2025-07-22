President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday designated six areas in the central and southern regions as special disaster zones following recent deadly downpours.

The six -- Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province, Seosan and Yesan in South Chungcheong Province, Damyang in South Jeolla Province, and Sancheong and Hapcheon in South Gyeongsang Province -- were given the designations at 6:44 p.m., according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

The designation of a special disaster zone makes the area eligible for the government's financial support for recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.

"All government assistance must be mobilized to help residents in the affected areas return to their daily lives as soon as possible," Lee said, urging government officials to speed up their administrative work.

Torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides since last Wednesday, leaving at least 19 people dead, with the heaviest damage reported in southern regions. (Yonhap)