A recent analysis by NHN Payco of around 9 million mobile meal voucher transactions in early 2025 shows that the average lunch cost in Korea has climbed to 9,500 won ($6.90) per person — a 58 percent increase from 6,000 won in 2017. In Seoul’s major business hubs like Samseong-dong, Gangnam and Yeouido, costs are notably higher, with Samseong-dong reaching an average of 15,000 won.

More employees are using meal vouchers outside of company cafeterias, opting instead for convenience stores like CU and GS25, delivery apps like Yogiyo, cafes like Starbucks and A Twosome Place, bakeries like Paris Baguette and health-focused eateries like Salady and Poke All Day.

This trend reflects shifting work styles and eating habits, as workers increasingly seek variety, speed and healthier options.

The findings underscore not only the impact of rising food prices, but also a broader move toward flexible, diverse dining preferences among office workers.