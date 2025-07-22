Kang Jun-wook, the presidential secretary for national integration, resigned Tuesday, the presidential office has announced, after drawing public criticism over his book defending former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law bid.

Merely a week after President Lee Jae Myung named Kang to take on the newly established position within his office, the secretary offered to resign in them morning, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

The president accepted the resignation after considering “the public opinion that (Kang’s beliefs) do not align with the governing philosophy and principles of the administration,” the spokesperson added.

Public concerns were stoked after it was found that Kang, who had been tasked with unifying a politically divided country, expressed opinions aligned with far-right ideologies through social media and a book published in the past.

Kang published a political commentary book in March this year that contained portions supporting Yoon’s martial law bid.

“(Yoon’s) martial law was imposed as an act of rebellion as he could no longer bear the violent abuse of power of the majority party,” he wrote in the book, referring to the Democratic Party of Korea, which holds a firm parliamentary majority. He added that the public’s view of Yoon’s martial law as an act of insurrection is the result of manipulation of opinion by the Democratic Party.

A Facebook post uploaded by Kang around 2018 also reflected pro-Japan views, as he supported the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule over Korea as a way of modernization, while undermining the forced nature of Japan’s wartime military sexual slavery.

“The attitude of the Japanese people is too respectful to have recklessly taken away anyone from the streets, including comfort women,” Kang wrote, using the euphemistic term for Korean victims of sexual slavery. “I believe that the colonial rule modernized (Korea) and do not believe in forced labor.”

Far-right scholars tend to deprecate independence fighters against Japan in the early 20th century as terrorists, based on a view that Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule helped Korea modernize.

The presidential office said it plans to name as Kang’s successor another conservative figure who shares the Lee administration’s political philosophy.

In recent weeks, several of Lee’s Cabinet picks have been mired in controversies.

Kang’s resignation closely follows the president’s decision to withdraw his nomination of Education Minister Lee Jin-sook, following allegations of academic plagiarism and of breaking the law to send her daughter to study overseas.

The former nominee had apologized for sending her daughter overseas in 2007, when she was a ninth grader, against Korean law that stipulates compulsory education through middle school, which ends after ninth grade. However, she denied allegations of academic plagiarism.

The president appears, on the other hand, likely to push forward with the appointment of Gender Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo, who has been accused of mistreating staff members at her legislative office in recent years as a two-term Democratic Party lawmaker.

Kang Sun-woo is alleged to have replaced staff members 46 times over just five years and made demands of them outside of their legislative support duties, such as asking them to fix her toilet, according to reports. The nominee said at her hearing that the correct figure was actually 27, not 46.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said at Tuesday's morning press briefing that President Lee is expected to file a request with the National Assembly by the end of the day to reconsider and adopt Kang’s personnel hearing report.

The rival parties last week failed to agree on the adoption of Kang’s personnel hearing report, which is a mandatory step in a Cabinet nomination. Yet while Cabinet ministers are required to undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing, their appointment by the president is not contingent on the Assembly's approval.