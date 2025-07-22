GS Group’s energy equipment manufacturing arm GS Entec announced Tuesday that it has completed delivery of 50 out of 64 monopiles for the Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind power project ㅡ Korea’s largest ongoing offshore wind farm development.

Located off the southwestern coast of Korea, the project will install 64 5.7-megawatt turbines, totaling 365 megawatts in capacity.

GS Entec secured a contract worth approximately 200 billion won ($144.40 million) in 2023 to supply all monopiles for the project and aims to finalize all deliveries by October this year.

Monopiles, large cylindrical steel structures welded from thick steel plates, anchor turbines to the seabed. Their simple structure and cost-efficiency have made them the preferred foundation type in global offshore wind markets.

This project marks the first time a Korean manufacturer has exclusively supplied monopiles for a large-scale offshore wind farm exceeding 100 megawatts, demonstrating the quality and capacity of components made in Korea.

To support growing demand, GS Entec is investing 300 billion won to introduce the latest automated production equipment from Sif, the world’s top offshore wind substructure manufacturer based in the Netherlands.

Once installed by early 2026, this upgrade is expected to double GS Entec's production capacity.

Looking ahead, GS Entec plans to participate in domestic offshore wind projects such as the 344-megawatt Yeonggwang Hanbit offshore wind power project, scheduled for construction in 2027.

The company will also target markets in Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam, aiming to strengthen its position within the global supply chain.

“Our successful execution of the Yeonggwang Nakwol wind power project proves our technological and operational capabilities,” said a GS Entec official. “We are committed to becoming a core global partner through continuous investment and innovation.”