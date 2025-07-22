Nexon said Tuesday that it will host “Maple Con 2025,” a global festival celebrating its hit game MapleStory, in Taiwan this August and in the US this October.

The event was first held in December 2024 at Kintex in Ilsan, just outside of Seoul, attracting 10,000 visitors over three days. This year, the event will expand overseas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of MapleStory’s service in both Taiwan and the US.

The game has earned massive global popularity, reaching approximately 150 million registered users outside of Korea. Nexon aims to use the event as a platform to further grow its international fanbase and solidify MapleStory as a leading global intellectual property.

Maple Con 2025 Taipei will take place Aug. 2-3, featuring official merchandise stores, Maple Island-themed installations and photo booths, a stage program for fan participation and a marketplace for fan-made works. The event will also attempt to set a Guinness World Record with over 2,000 participants forming the “world’s largest human Orange Mushroom,” a nod to the game’s beloved mascot.

Maple Con Los Angeles 2025 will be held in late October, offering special attractions and activities to celebrate the game’s two-decade legacy in North America.