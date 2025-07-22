Jungkook proves enduring global impact with milestone achievement

Jungkook, who is both loved as a talented soloist and as the youngest member of global sensation BTS, has set another historic global record on Spotify.

According to the World Music Awards on Monday, Jungkook became the first Asian solo artist in history to surpass 100 million streams on every original track released via his Spotify account. Among the 47 tracks registered under his profile, 18 are original songs, excluding remixes. The World Music Awards honor the world's bestselling music artists.

Jungkook is also one of only three artists in the world ― alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles ― to achieve 100 million streams on every original solo track on Spotify, according to international outlet Oneily Vibe.

Jungkook’s most-streamed track is “Seven,” which had amassed 2.4 billion streams as of Monday. It is followed by “Standing Next to You” with 1.2 billion streams and a collaboration track with Charlie Puth, “Left and Right,” which has garnered over 1.1 billion streams.

"Seven" holds records both for racking up streams the fastest and achieving the highest number ever for a song by an Asian artist on the platform, which was founded in 2006.

Jungkook has continued to hit milestone after milestone as a soloist. In 2023, he was recognized by the Guinness World Records for becoming the fastest artist in history to reach 1 billion Spotify streams, achieving the feat in only 409 days with just three solo tracks.

Moreover, his total Spotify streams have now surpassed 9.2 billion, making him not only the fastest Asian act to reach that mark, but also the first K-pop soloist to do so.

Jungkook completed his mandatory military service on June 11 and is currently gearing up for the full unit comeback of BTS. Early this month, the group announced plans for a new album and world tour, aiming for a release in spring next year.