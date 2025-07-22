Senior citizens with more people to reach out to for help were more prepared for their death compared to their more isolated peers, a recent study showed Tuesday.

Researchers from Eulji University's department of health care management compiled a "social support index" of 9,955 senior citizens. It assigned seniors a score of 0 to 3 based on how many people they had who could help them in times of need. The lowest group of 1 or under accounted for 14.4 percent of respondents, while the middle group with scores of 2 made up 24.5 percent, and the group with the highest score of 3 accounted for 61.3 percent.

The criteria for death preparation looked at factors such as writing a will as well as plans for life-sustaining treatments, organ donation and funeral procedures. The data was based on the government's 2023 Korean Elderly Survey, released last year.

The results showed the group with the least social support was the most unprepared, while the middle group was 1.33 times better prepared and the highest group was 1.38 times more prepared.

"The likelihood of preparing for one's death increased substantially among those with more social support," researchers concluded. "While previous researchers have suggested that depression can negatively affect one's attitude toward death, this study indicates the possibility that social support (for seniors) can be a stronger factor."

Senior citizens with advanced educational backgrounds were more likely to prepare for their death, the study also showed. Measured against college graduates, high school graduates were 0.81 times less prepared, middle school graduates 0.78 times and elementary school graduates 0.72 times.

The researchers noted that the study had limitations, such as over half of the subjects being in the most socially supported group. They said various criteria — including the quality of social support — should be accounted for in further studies.

The study was published in the Korea Public Health Association's journal, Korea Public Health Research.