South Korea’s Incheon International Airport was the world’s third-busiest airport last year in terms of international passenger traffic, according to the Airports Council International annual report.

The report analyzed data from over 2,800 airports across more than 185 countries.

Incheon handled 70,669,246 international passengers, behind Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (92,331,506) and London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom (79,194,330).

This marks a significant improvement for Incheon, rising from 7th place in 2023 with a 26.7 percent year-on-year increase in international passenger volume. It also slightly surpassed its pre-pandemic 2019 performance, when it ranked 5th.

In terms of total passenger traffic — both domestic and international travelers — Incheon ranked 13th globally with 71,212,515 passengers, up from 14th in 2019 and 20th in 2023.