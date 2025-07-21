A special counsel team announced Monday that it has summoned both former President Yoon Suk Yeol and ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee for questioning scheduled to take place in the following weeks, over their alleged roles in election interference and other scandals.

The team led by prosecutor Min Joong-ki team ordered Yoon and Kim to each appear as suspects for separate questioning sessions scheduled on the mornings of July 29 and Aug. 6, respectively, assistant special counsel Moon Hong-ju said to a press briefing. The team, one of the three special counsel teams launched last month, is focused on investigating several allegations surrounding Kim.

Yoon and Kim were both summoned their alleged meddling in the People Power Party's candidate nomination process for the 2022 by-elections.

Kim, in addition, is accused of interfering in the main opposition party's candidate selection process for the 2024 general election.

Besides her alleged meddling in elections, Kim is projected to be questioned about her alleged roles in two separate stock manipulation scandals, as well as acceptance of luxury gifts from a shaman in return for favors for the Unification Church.

But it is uncertain whether Kim and Yoon will comply with the summon. Yoon, who is currently held at Seoul Detention Center, has already refused summonses to appear for questioning over alleged insurrection and treason from a separate special counsel team.

Meanwhile, the team led by prosecutor Min made search and seizure operations at the Finance Ministry and the Export-Import Bank of Korea headquarters in the morning, over suspicions of tampering with a loan aid program to benefit the Unification Church.

A high-ranking Unification Church official surnamed Jeon is accused of gifting a diamond necklace and a luxury bag to Kim, through a shaman, in 2022 in exchange for several favors from the Yoon administration. The Yoon administration allegedly funneled money to a Unification Church-led project in Cambodia through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund. The fund was established by the Korean government in 1987 to support developing countries and is managed by the Eximbank.