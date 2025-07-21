DA NANG, Vietnam, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 12, 2025, the Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 will officially take place at Wink Icon Danang Riverside, Da Nang city. The event will bring together over 50 experts, leaders, and senior executives from various sectors, including technology, hospitality, real estate, logistics, and tourism. Under the theme "Da Nang New Era: Technology-Driven Growth Across Industries," the summit promises to deliver strategic perspectives on the role of technology and cross-sector collaboration in driving sustainable business growth and shaping Da Nang's future development.

The summit takes place at a pivotal time, as Da Nang undergoes major strategic shifts in its development direction, most notably, the proposed administrative merger with Quang Nam province. With its geographic advantages, infrastructure, human resources, and innovative policies, Da Nang is poised to emerge as a new growth engine for Vietnam, targeting its transformation into a large-scale, highly competitive economic and urban center in the Asia-Pacific region. In the future, Da Nang is set to become a national hub for innovation, high technology, and start-ups, gradually building a modern, smart urban ecosystem that will elevate its status and Vietnam's on the global stage.

Accompanying this transformative phase, the Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 is designed to serve as a multidimensional platform connecting business leaders, investors, and international experts. Together, they will explore cutting-edge technologies, sustainable development solutions, and cross-sector collaboration opportunities – critical drivers of Da Nang's advancement into a dynamic global economic hub.

During the summit, attendees will gain valuable insights into emerging technology trends and international market expansion strategies from respected regional experts:

Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 is also a platform to unlock new investment and growth opportunities while fostering strategic partnerships between domestic and international businesses. As a result, enterprises can proactively seize opportunities, leverage local strengths, and lead in innovation, boosting their presence and accelerating growth in Da Nang, Vietnam's future economic powerhouse.

At a time when Vietnam is emerging as a strategic node in the global semiconductor and AI value chains, our special guest, Mr. Phuc from Da Nang Semiconductor & AI Center will deliver a forward-looking presentation on Da Nang's transformation into a high-tech innovation and investment hub. With confidence in the city's future, Mr. Phuc sees this platform as a catalyst for real progress, where global partners can truly recognize the full potential of the New Da Nang Economy. His session will provide valuable insights into why now is the ideal time for international companies to invest, expand, and build in Da Nang.

"This exclusive summit brings together 100 C-level decision-makers from across industries and countries to explore high-impact collaboration opportunities in Da Nang, Vietnam.

With strong support from our strategic partners, our vision is to expand this series across Southeast Asia — with each edition focusing on a high-potential industry — creating a platform for meaningful business exchange and sustainable growth in both Da Nang and the region."

said Ms. Thuy, Founder of the Da Nang Global Business Summit.

Da Nang Global Business Summit 2025 is an initiative by Lion Huynh Tran Co., Ltd., held in collaboration with strategic partners, including Wink Hotels, Sky36, InCorp Vietnam, Cellier Indochine, La La Land, PR Newswire, Omega Digital, Omega Render, and The Marketing House Vietnam. The event aims to establish an annual platform for economic dialogue, opening development opportunities for the business community and accompanying Da Nang on its journey to becoming a leading destination for investment and innovation in the region.

