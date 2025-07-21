A 2-year-old dog that had been abandoned by his original owner was deserted once again when his new owner returned the dog just hours later, claiming he did not get along with other dogs.

Kuno's story was shared by Gangneung Animal Shelter in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. The abandoned dog had been in their care until he was adopted by a new family on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. However, Kona's new owners brought him back just seven hours later saying, "We cannot raise him with the other dogs."

In addition to bringing back the dog, Kuno's fur had been shaved off on every part of his body except for the head during his brief time with his new family. "It's discouraging for us to see him left again, to be honest. We are unsure of how to show his charm (to potential adopters) again."

The shelter posts photos and videos of the dogs under its protection, along with description such as gender and suspected age. In a new post of Kuno uploaded late Saturday, it posted both current and old photos of him before he was shaved.

"Kuno still likes people. We wish for him to meet his real family before he is disheartened. Please give him a chance, but only if you are ready to stay with him and be responsible for him for his entire life, not just swayed by a momentary emotion."

Over 100,000 pets are abandoned across the country each year, although the number has declined since reaching 135,791 in 2019. According to the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, 106,824 abandoned pets were admitted to shelters in Korea in 2024.