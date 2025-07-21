LG AI Research appointed Lee Hong-lak, vice president and chief scientist of AI, and Lim Woo-hyung, a senior researcher leading its Data Intelligence Lab, as the institute's new co-heads of research on Monday.

The appointments follow the departure of former head Bae Kyung-hoon, who left the post after being appointed as Minister of Science and ICT in June.

According to LG, Lee is a globally recognized scholar in machine learning and deep learning. Named among the world's top 10 AI researchers, he also serves as a professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Michigan.

Lee will lead LG's Global AI Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, focusing on next-generation AI technologies and global recruitment, LG said.

"Lee is expected to help integrate cutting-edge AI advancements into LG's research efforts while identifying top-tier AI talent worldwide," LG said.

Joining him as co-head is Lim, an expert in machine learning and speech recognition. Lim has led applied AI research using LG's hyperscale AI model, Exaone, contributing to real-world problem-solving across LG affiliates and industries, LG said.

"Lim will oversee the overall operation of the institute in Korea and expand Exaone-based AI services across LG businesses," the company added.