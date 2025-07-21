Park Yeong-bun was described as vivacious and always helping others

A woman with intellectual disabilities recently died at the age of 58, as organs from her body were donated to five individuals, a state-affiliated organ donation agency said Monday.

Park Yeong-bun's liver, both her kidneys and both her eyes have been donated to five people after her death on July 2, according to the Korea Organ Donation Agency. She fell unconscious on June 30 and was pronounced brain dead later at the hospital.

The deceased was described as a kind-hearted and vivacious person who liked being around her family and officials from the welfare center she attended.

"Although Ms. Yeong-bun had a class 2 intellectual disability, she could easily communicate with others and would always help out her friends who had trouble," an official from the center was quoted as saying.

Her bereaved family decided on the donation, saying it would have been what Park wanted, given her kindness to others.