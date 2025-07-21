BMW’s 7 Series posted the strongest sales performance in South Korea's premium flagship import market during the first half of this year.

According to the German carmaker's Korean unit on Monday, 2,885 vehicles were sold from January to June, reflecting a 23.7 percent increase from the same period last year.

The 740i xDrive accounted for over half of all sales, leading the lineup with 1,512 sold, marking 40.8 percent year-on-year growth. The diesel variant, 740d xDrive, also recorded a 36.2 percent increase with 831 sold.

BMW’s performance further extended across its large luxury model lineup, which includes the full-size sport utility vehicles X7 and XM, the 8 Series coupe and M8 sedan models.

The brand sold 5,776 vehicles in this segment during the first six months of this year, up 21.4 percent from 4,758 last year.

The X7 alone posted sales of 2,421, a 21.5 percent increase year-over-year, demonstrating BMW’s dominance in the large luxury SUV category with a total of 2,578 SUVs sold.

South Korea continues to be a crucial market for BMW globally, ranking third in 7 series and overall luxury class sales.

BMW Korea said that the market’s alignment with BMW’s values of innovation, luxury and personalization makes it one of the brand’s most strategic regions worldwide.

One key factor behind this success is the rise of tech-savvy middle-aged consumers in Korea who seek both advanced digital features and sophisticated design.

The 7 Series addresses this demand with features like a 31.3-inch display in the rear, supporting streaming platforms such as Netflix and YouTube, as well as HDMI input for external content.

Additional highlights include the 4D Bowers & Wilkins sound system, the Executive Lounge seating package and Executive Drive Pro for maximum ride comfort.

BMW also offers a wide range of power trains under its Power of Choice strategy, including gasoline (740i), diesel (740d), plug-in hybrid (750e xDrive) and fully electric models (i7, i7 M70 xDrive).

To further enhance exclusivity, the company operates the BMW Individual program for top-tier models like the 750e xDrive, i7 xDrive60 and i7 M70 xDrive.

Customers can choose from over 22,000 combinations across exterior design, colors, trim lines and interior materials.

Moreover, the BMW Excellence Club ㅡ a premium ownership program ㅡ plays a vital role in driving customer loyalty by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as VIP access to the Cannes Film Festival and the Ryder Cup golf tournament.

Additional benefits include priority invitations to BMW-sponsored concerts, events and the BMW Ladies Championship, Korea's only LPGA tournament.

"Through a continued focus on tailored benefits and premium services, BMW Korea is committed to redefining luxury mobility experiences and reinforcing its leadership in the domestic market," a company official said.