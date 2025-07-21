The Finance Ministry announced that South Korea’s global competitiveness ranking fell seven places to 27th in the world, according to the 2025 report by the International Institute for Management Development, or IMD, a Switzerland-based business school. The report, which surveyed 69 countries, marks Korea’s steepest decline since IMD began assessing its competitiveness in 1997.

In 2024, South Korea reached a record high of 20th place but has now slipped back to 27th — the same position it held in 2023. IMD evaluates national competitiveness based on four main categories: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.

The sharpest decline came in business efficiency, where Korea fell to 44th, down 21 spots from the previous year, dragging down its overall ranking. Other subcategories also saw notable drops, including productivity, labor market and finance.

In the 2025 rankings, Switzerland placed first, pushing Singapore to second. The United States ranked 13th while Japan came in 35th.