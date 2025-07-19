DAEJEON, July 19 -- Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) said Saturday it has gradually resumed train services that had been suspended or adjusted due to heavy rain.

KORAIL said all sections of the Gyeongbu Line, Jeolla Line, Janghang Line, Seohae Line and Chungbuk Line have returned to normal operations as of 10 a.m.

The company said it has confirmed operational safety through emergency repair work, facility inspections and test runs.

However, services remain suspended on several other routes, including parts of KTX routes on the Honam Line and the Gyeongjeon Line. (Yonhap)