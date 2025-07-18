Authenticity and low overhead costs continue to make non-celeb shows appealing to producers despite off-screen scandals

Dating reality shows featuring ordinary people have gripped South Korean audiences for years now, with hits like "I'm Solo" consistently dominating the country's television ratings.

But there's a dark side to the trend: as these shows gain popularity, the term “non-celebrity risk” has taken hold in the entertainment industry — referring to cases in which participants are later revealed to be involved in legal or ethical misconduct.

The issue was thrust into the spotlight in late June when Seoul’s Mapo Police Station confirmed the arrest of a man in his 30s, identified by the surname Park, on charges of quasi-rape, a crime distinguished in Korean law by the victim's state of unconsciousness. Park allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on June 21 in a parking lot in Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu.

Local media soon identified Park as part of the 25th cohort of participants in "I'm Solo," one of Korea's most popular dating reality programs, where he appeared under the nickname Young-chul. "I’m Solo" brings together ordinary men and women for one week to see if they can find love.

What added to the controversy was that Park, at the time of his arrest, was still appearing on "I’m Solo, Love Forever" — a spinoff featuring the ongoing romantic arcs among former cast members of "I'm Solo."

In a statement, the show’s production team said, “We learned of Park’s criminal charges and the court’s warrant for his arrest through media reports. Given the gravity of the situation, we will take appropriate measures to ensure viewers are not made uncomfortable during the broadcast.”

Not only was footage of Park removed from the show, but so were scenes involving other cast members with ties to him.

This incident followed another major scandal involving a former fan-favorite from the show’s 10th cohort of daters. A cast member identified by her surname Choi — known to viewers by the nickname Jung-sook — was fined 7 million won ($5,026) in June for multiple offenses, including assault and defamation. According to prosecutors, Choi struck the victim in the face six times and destroyed their phone, while also publicly insulting them.

"ToGetHer," Wavve's viral reality series featuring lesbian daters, also came under fire in May when allegations surfaced online against cast member Kim Ri-won. Anonymous posts accused Kim of previously working as an online adult content broadcaster and engaging in prostitution. In response, Kim admitted to having participated in six dinner meetings during her time as a BJ (broadcast jockey), but denied any physical involvement, saying, “All of the gatherings were strictly dinners.”

Following public backlash, the production team removed all of Kim’s scenes and romantic storylines from the show.

Unlike shows featuring celebrity performers -- who are represented by agencies and have received professional training in media conduct -- reality programs that rely on non-celebrities can be far more unpredictable off-screen. Still, producers say the format remains attractive for its authenticity and low overhead costs.

“Watching these reality shows, viewers can easily empathize (with the cast) and become immersed as they see their own experiences or emotions reflected in the honest and unfiltered appearances of the non-celebrity cast members,” said a local producer on the condition of anonymity. “Plus, their appearance fees are significantly less than what celebrities command, making the productions highly cost-efficient.”

But experts argue that the financial upside can no longer justify the reputational damage to broadcasters and the recurring cycle of scandals, rushed edits and public apologies, which undermine the authenticity of the programs and ultimately damage the credibility of Korean unscripted content as a whole.

Lee Moon-haeng, a media and communications professor at Suwon University, emphasized that the core issue lies in the casting process.

“Broadcast media is inherently drawn to marketable individuals. Once a new person with public appeal is discovered, production teams often rush to cast them without conducting proper background checks.”

Lee added, “The focus is often on superficial traits — looks, education, social media presence — at the expense of character evaluation. That needs to change.”

To tackle the issue, she suggested not only enhancing background checks but also implementing stricter legal safeguards for producers.

“Appearance contracts should include accountability clauses, such as the right to claim damages or pursue legal action if a cast member becomes embroiled in controversy," said Lee.