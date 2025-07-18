The prosecution on Thursday sought a seven-year prison term for a shaman in his 20s accused of raping a teenage girl at a motel in Jeju Island under the pretense of performing an exorcism.

Prosecutors told the Jeju District Court that the defendant violated the Act on Protection of Children and Youth against Sex Offenses in the alleged assault on the underage victim on Feb. 1. He is believed to have lured the victim to the motel after becoming acquainted with her through a mobile chat application.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the victim, filming the brutal attack, and using the footage to blackmail her. The defendant allegedly told the victim that he would send the video to her friends and parents if she did not comply with his demands, and threatened on Feb. 3 to "kill everyone around you."

The defendant admitted to the charges in Thursday's court hearing and expressed remorse, but also claimed that the heinous attack occurred while he was unconscious. He claimed that he has had frequent lapses of memory since childhood as a side effect of spiritual possession.

"When I regained consciousness after the exorcism, my clothes had been taken off and the video had been filmed ... I have wronged the victim greatly. I promise to get treatment and never conduct an exorcism again," he told the court.

The verdict and sentencing for the defendant is slated for 10 a.m. on Aug. 28. The prosecution is also seeking to have the defendant attend mandatory therapy for the prevention of sexual violence, have his personal information released as a sex offender, and ban him from working at youth-related institutes for 10 years after his prison term.